NEAT program initiated in Vidor
Due to numerous complaints of speeding in the neighborhoods the Vidor Police Department will begin additional traffic enforcement starting Monday, July 19, 2021. Please slow down.
We prefer compliance through respect for our neighbors instead of citations.
Have a safe summer. Chief Rod Carroll
