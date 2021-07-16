July 16, 2021

NEAT program initiated in Vidor

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:39 am Friday, July 16, 2021

Due to numerous complaints of speeding in the neighborhoods the Vidor Police Department will begin additional traffic enforcement starting Monday, July 19, 2021. Please slow down.

We prefer compliance through respect for our neighbors instead of citations.

Have a safe summer. Chief Rod Carroll

