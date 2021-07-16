July 16, 2021

Mustang football players need to report Aug. 2

By Van Wade

Published 8:33 am Friday, July 16, 2021

Attention all incoming WOS 9th thru 12th graders, who have been in the football program and any new students enrolling in WOS, need to report August 2nd at 7:30am to the Baseball stands. Please make sure to wear a mask and bring water. Covid protocols will be followed.

WOS Physicals need to be turned in by July 30th.

 

