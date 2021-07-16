LC-M ISD having new student registration July 27-29

New student registration will be held July 27th, 28th, and 29th. Parents should report to the school in which the student will be enrolled. All campuses will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Items to bring: • Student’s birth certificate • Student’s Social Security number • Student’s immunization record • Parent’s utility bill (gas, water, sewer, or electric) • Parent’s driver’s license

Those who have been enrolled in another district should also provide their latest report card or withdrawal record as well.

To be eligible for Kindergarten, a student must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2021.

To be eligible for Pre-Kindergarten, a student must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2021.

If you have any questions regarding new student registration, please contact the appropriate campus at one of the numbers listed below: