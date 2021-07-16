Bridge City Mayor Elected Texas Municipal League (TML) President-Elect

On June 25, 2021, the Texas Municipal League (TML) and its 1,166 member cities announced that City of Bridge City Mayor David Rutledge was elected TML president-elect.

Mr. Rutledge has served as Mayor from 2016 to present and previously served as a Council Member for 6 years. He has been a certified Municipal Official since 2015. He has served as TML region 16 President, Representative on the Board of Directors and on various policy committees for the Texas Municipal League.

Mayor Rutledge said, “This is a great honor and I am looking forward to working on the behalf of Texas cities and their citizens. He said through other cities across the state’s experiences, I hope to apply those best practices of city government for the citizens of Bridge City.”

Mayor Rutledge will serve an extended term as president-elect until he begins his one-year term as president at the conclusion of the 2022 TML Annual Conference in San Antonio on October 5-7.

Mayor Rutledge is the first official from the City of Bridge City to be elected TML president-elect.

TML is a voluntary association established in 1913. Today, more than 16,000 mayors, councilmembers, city managers, city attorneys, and department heads are member officials of TML by virtue of their cities’ participation. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their citizens—the League provides legislative, legal, and training services to city governments.

The TML Board of Directors elected Mayor Rutledge to serve as president-elect on June 25 during a meeting in Austin. Houston Vice Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum has been serving as the League’s president since May after filling a vacancy left by former Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt.