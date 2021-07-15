July 15, 2021

  • 90°

Orange Police Beat 7.14.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:10 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 14, 2021:

  • Warrant at the 200 block of Park Ave
  • Damaged property at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Abandon vehicle at south service road at Bobhall
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th
  • Burglary at the 1100 block of Texas Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

