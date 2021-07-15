Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.28-7.4.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 28 – July 4, 2021
Monday, June 28
- Burglary at the 100 block of Hunter Road in Vidor
- Cruelty to animals at the 700 block of West Bluff Road in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child reported in Orange.
Tuesday, June 29
- Pursuit at the 9200 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Assault at the 1100 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
Wednesday, June 30
- Burglary at the 800 block of McDaniel Street in Vidor
- Attempt to locate at the 5300 block of Caribou Drive in Orange in reference to recovered property
- Trespass at the 5700 block of Orchard Road in Orange
- Theft at the 4600 block of Elliott Street in Vidor
- Theft on State Hwy. 87 North in Orange
- Forgery at the 200 block of Joel Road in Orange
- Fraud on North Bilbo Road in Mauriceville
- Sexual assault reported in Orange
Thursday, July 1
- Reckless driving at the 3600 block of Oilla Road. A male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia
Friday, July 2
- Assisted DPS with a hit and run
- Theft at the 20000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5000 block of Turner Road in Orange
Saturday, July 3
- Suspicious vehicle at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
- Theft at the 700 block of Jacob Circle in Orange
- Assault at the 600 block of Kennedy Drive in Vidor
- Vehicle fire on Bailey’s Road in Orange
Sunday, July 4
- Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft at the 6000 block of Royal Oaks in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
