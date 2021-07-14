OP-ED: Positive Highlights: “Ask the Doc”- Q and A

On July 20 at 6 p.m., The NAACP Orange Texas Branch will be having a seminar with Dr. Louis Gilbert about cardiac health.

This will be a very informative event where your questions about cardiac health will be answered. Mrs. Kianna Brooks and Ms. Mary Ekene will be hosting this event Facebook and YouTube Live.

It will be a thirty-minute interactive segment as Dr. Louis Gilbert highlights the impact of how cardiac health has played a role on the African-American community.

He will share informative tips on how to stay heart healthy. You are more than welcome to submit your questions via inbox Kianna Brooks or Mary Ekene or join us Live July 20th at 6 p.m.

This will be a very beneficial event for everyone to learn about heart health.

The City of Orange, we look forward to seeing you Live for this informative event. As I often say, “You have one body, TAKE CARE OF IT!!!”

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc,/ Executive Board Member for NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author Bring Positivity Back/ Founder & Owner of Livol LLC