Iris Orange Meehan was born November 30, 1934 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky and passed away June 27, 2021 at the age of 86.

She is survived by her children, Norris Orange and wife, Mary Jane; Rev. Darrell Orange and wife, Jeanetta; grandchildren, Michael Orange and wife, Stephanie; Amanda Elms and husband, Andrew; Sara Olgesby and husband, Bill; Phillip Orange and wife, Kelli; 10 great grandchildren, her sister Helen Coe and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Phillip Orange; her second husband, Edward Meehan; parents, Arthur and Rosie Hook; brothers, Charles Hook and Paul J. Hook; sisters, Mary Nunley and Wanda Hill.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 and from 4 – 6: 00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 with the funeral service to begin at 6:00 p.m with Rev. Michael Orange officiating. The visitation and funeral will be held at Deweyville United Pentecostal Church, 827 C R 4156 Deweyville, Texas. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24th at Piney Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs, Kentucky with Rev. Bayer David officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. 70633