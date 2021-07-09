Sabine Federal CU honors Adams
There was an awesome retirement reception held for long-time Sabine Federal Credit Union employee Cynthia Adams Friday at the credit union.
Adams (left) celebrates with fellow long-time employee Sharon Brown. Adams had 30 tremendous years of dedicated service to the credit union.
