July 9, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.8.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:11 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 8, 2021:

  • Theft at the 3400 block of MLK Jr Drive
  • Obstruct police at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Burglary at the 1700 block of Robin Ave
  • Warrant at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Warrant at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Public intoxication at the 900 block of Park Ave
  • Public intoxication at the 1000 block of State Hwy 87
  • Purse snatching at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

