NAACP – Orange Branch presents Ask the Doc – Q and A at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 on Facebook and YouTube Live. The topic is Cardiac Health “Your heart, your health” during a 30-minute interactive segment. Enjoy and be informed in a conversation with Dr. Louis Gilbert, MD, of Houston, as he highlights the impact cardiac health has had on the African American community and share informational tips on how to start heart healthy. NAACP hostesses are Mrs. Kianna Brooks and Ms. Mary Ekene.