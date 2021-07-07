July 7, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.2-7.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 2 – July 6, 2021:

Friday, July 2

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Assist other agency at the Interstate 10 eastbound Pinehurst exit
  • Assault at 14th and Burton
  • Theft at the 300 block of Knox Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
  • Sexual offence reported
  • Warrant at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 1900 block of Greenbriar Ave

Saturday, July 3

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive
  • Assault at the 100 block of New Jersey Street

Sunday, July 4

  • Evading detention at Old 90 at Dorman
  • Warrant at Courtland eastbound service road
  • Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street

Monday, July 5

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of Schley Ave
  • Warrant at the 1000 block of 12th Street
  • Warrant at MLK and 90
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of 8th Street
  • Two reports of assault on Putnam
  • Family disturbance at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane

Tuesday, July 6

  • Fraud illegal use of credit cards reported to the police department at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave.
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant service at Lutcher and Womack
  • Assault on Cove Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

