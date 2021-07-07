Orange Police Beat 7.2-7.6.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 2 – July 6, 2021:
Friday, July 2
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Assist other agency at the Interstate 10 eastbound Pinehurst exit
- Assault at 14th and Burton
- Theft at the 300 block of Knox Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
- Sexual offence reported
- Warrant at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1900 block of Greenbriar Ave
Saturday, July 3
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault at the 100 block of New Jersey Street
Sunday, July 4
- Evading detention at Old 90 at Dorman
- Warrant at Courtland eastbound service road
- Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
Monday, July 5
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of Schley Ave
- Warrant at the 1000 block of 12th Street
- Warrant at MLK and 90
- Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Two reports of assault on Putnam
- Family disturbance at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane
Tuesday, July 6
- Fraud illegal use of credit cards reported to the police department at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave.
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant service at Lutcher and Womack
- Assault on Cove Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
OC Sheriff Department adds two new K9 deputies
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the addition of two new Deputies, K9 Rudy and K9 Phoenix,... read more