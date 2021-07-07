OP-ED: Story Over a Cup- A black tie and Hawaiian shirt affair

My dress code for working at home is pretty lax.

I am more concerned with comfort and productivity at home, especially since I am not impressing anyone and I usually spend about eight to ten hours a day in front of a computer doing various tasks.

However, I do not go crazy. After all, I am wearing pants while writing this article.

Or am I?

Whether I am or am not is pointless. You want to read this article and I want to rake in all the money writing it.

Seriously, but first I need to buy a rake. But then I would have to rake. And that would require pants…

It’s a vicious cycle.

But, I digress.

Where were we?

Oh, making money without pants. Or something like it. Well, maybe this sounds bad.

Either way, when you are reading this, how I was dressed while I wrote it, does not matter much.

Unfortunately, there are times I have to conduct meetings where it is in person, or through Zoom or something.

In a Zoom meeting, I just put on a nice shirt, and make sure my area is presentable.

In person is another matter.

My favorite shirts are Hawaiian. Nothing says comfort and thumbs the nose at workplace conformity like a good Hawaiian shirt.

So, if you ever see a middle-aged guy in the store wearing one, odds are it is me. Come say hi.

Well, there came a time that I was supposed to do a presentation recently for a group. I really did not want to talk to them in person. There was no need.

But they did business this way, so I showed up in nice pressed khaki slacks and a black Hawaiian shirt. To me, I was stylin’

The contact person looked at me and freaked. He asked if I owned a tie and a shirt.

I said I did, after all I was wearing a shirt.

He shook his head and said, a business shirt. He asked me to change if I could. Apparently, the owner was going to be there.

I scoffed, I thought I had a tie in my truck, and had an idea forming.

I said yes and was off to the truck. I was going to time this just right.

I walked in just as the owner did. Wearing my Hawaiian shirt with a black tie.

The contact looked like he was about to have a stroke. The owner had an amused look on his face.

I shook his hand and said to him, “I got dressed to the nines for the occasion.”

He laughed.

The presentation went well. I might get a call back for website work from their company.

So, it goes to show you in this world, appearances can be important, but given the choice, go with ability not a pretty face.

Unless this pretty face is wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

Well, anyway, enjoy your steamy cup of joe while I go put on some pants.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com