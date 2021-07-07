July 7, 2021

Great summer times in Pre-K in the Cardinal Nest

The Bridge City ISD Pre-K/Kindergarten ESL all day Summer school kiddos had a great ending for sure! They practiced language skills playing in the gym with the pales, obstacle course, giant legos, playing on computers, blowing bubbles, making crafts & ice cream and more. They had great time learning & lots of fun! We can’t wait to see them back in the nest again in August!

