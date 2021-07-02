Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.21-6.27.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 21 – June 27, 2021:

Monday, June 21

Fraud at the 2700 block of West Norman Circle Road in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Animal bite on Quail Ridge Road in Orange

Tuesday, June 22

Assist at Crosstimber Drive in Orange

* Theft at the 3000 block of Myrtle Road in Vidor

Fraud at the 11300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Burglary at the 2900 block of Elm Road in Orange

Wednesday, June 23

Burglary at the 10800 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Animal bite at the 1100 block of North Main in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 2900 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange

Assault at the 9800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Thursday, June 24

Pursuit in Vidor. A deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle without a license plate and believed to be stolen. The motorcyclist fled as soon as the deputy activated emergency lights to initiate the stop. The motorcycle was abandoned at the 1500 block of Terry Road and the operator fled on foot.

Friday, June 25

Theft at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville

Theft on Farm to Market Riad 1130 in Mauriceville

Found property at westbound Interstate 10 and Cole Creek in Orange County

Threats on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Burglary at the 100 block of Hunters Drive in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Carolyn Drive in Orange

Assist Bridge City Police Department with a single vehicle wreck in Bridge City

Saturday, June 26

Threats at the 4000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Sunday, June 27

Assault at the 5600 block of Tulane Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 5700 block of Ashland Drive in Orange

Assault at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of Antler Drive in Vidor

Suspicious person in the area of Old Hwy 90 and Rose City Drive in Rose City

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office