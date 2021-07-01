Plaquemines Parish man sentenced for federal drug trafficking crime

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DALE PHILLIPS, age 40, a resident of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, was sentenced on June 30, 2021 to 151 months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to one count of distributing cocaine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841.

According to the Indictment, PHILLIPS conspired with others to distribute cocaine, obtained from the Houston, Texas area, in Plaquemines Parish.

The Honorable U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced PHILLIPS as a “Career Offender” to 151 months imprisonment and payment of a $100 special assessment fee, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Maurice Landrieu and was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.