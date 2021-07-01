July 1, 2021

  • 90°

NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 7.1.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:27 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

WEATHER
  • Rain chances will increase on Friday, with a wet pattern to continue through early next week.
  • Daily rainfall amounts will vary between one half up to 2 to 3 inches. Street flooding will be likely during periods of heavy rain.
  • Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move quickly west across the Caribbean through early next week.
