NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 7.1.21
WEATHER
- Rain chances will increase on Friday, with a wet pattern to continue through early next week.
- Daily rainfall amounts will vary between one half up to 2 to 3 inches. Street flooding will be likely during periods of heavy rain.
- Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move quickly west across the Caribbean through early next week.
