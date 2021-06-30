June 30, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.29.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:28 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 29, 2021:

  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 1800 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Interstate 10
  • Warrant service at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

