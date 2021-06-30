OP-ED: Passing of the torch

On Tuesday, I was privileged with watching the passing of the gavel from outgoing president to incoming president of the Orange Rotary. It was not my first time to witness the ceremony but it was the first with me as a member of Rotary.

Outgoing President Natasha Garrett stepped up and took the post just a year after vacating it as there was a need for someone with experience. Being the leader of a group or organization during the pandemic was a challenge most of us would not care to take on. Garret did it with grace.

She was not alone as with every good leader are good officers and directors supporting them. This was seen time and time again as Rotarians thought outside the box to serve the community.

Incoming President Amy Peevey was just as involved in helping as the Garrett.

It was an honor to watch the officers and the directors keep the club moving forward despite a pandemic, two storms and the winter freeze.

A couple of years ago I attended the installation and the mantra was “this is not your father, grandfather’s Rotary.” Today, the changes can be seen.

I look forward to seeing the difference Rotary makes in the community with President Amy Peevey.

Dawn Burleigh is general manager and editor of The Orange Leader. She can be reached at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com