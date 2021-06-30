NWS Lake Charles Tropical Weather Update: 1 PM 6.30.21

The National Weather Service is monitoring two tropical waves east of the Windward Islands.

The first wave is just east of the islands and is not expected to develop. At this time, we are not concerned with this system.

The second wave is between the Windward Islands and African coast and has a 90 percent chance to become a tropical cyclone. This system is expected to move through the Carribean by this weekend with the potential for it to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. There is a lot of uncertainty in the track and intensity of this system so we will be sending daily tropical updates to keep you informed.