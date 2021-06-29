Orange Police Beat 6.28.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 28, 2021:
- Theft at the 600 block of Knox Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage North State Hwy. 87 and MLK
- Assault at the 1300 block of 3rd Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Interstate 10
- Theft at the 300 block of Pine Ave
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
