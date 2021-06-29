LDWF Bussey Brake Brake Boat Dock Damaged by Fireworks

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced Tuesday that the boat dock at the Bussey Brake Wildlife Management Area was damaged by fireworks over the weekend, and the firework remnants were left as litter on the property.

The department has repaired the damage quickly, but urges visitors to report suspicious activity on WMAs by contacting the local LDWF office. Contact information can be found at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/ contact-us.

LDWF discourages the use of fireworks on WMA property; the department also reminds the public to avoid littering on the WMAs.