Orange Police Beat 6.25-6.27.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 25 – June 27, 2021:
Friday, June 25
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Burglary at the 1300 block of West Front Ave
- Assault at the 500 block of Knox
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Missing person at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Womack and North Lutcher
Saturday, June 26
- Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Sexual offense in the Orange Area
- Burglary at the 400 block of Strickland Drive
- Warrant service at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
- Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of College Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Sunset and 28th
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Barkins and 16th
- Warrant service at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
- Warrant service at the 1500 block of 37th Street
Sunday, June 27
- Theft at the 500 block of Bilbo Street
- Assist West Orange at the 700 block of Newton
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Lutcher Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Park Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
