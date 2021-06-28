BCISD Tech Department prepping for new year
The BCISD Technology Department is hard at work this summer cleaning and prepping over 3000 devices for student return in August. They even had a visit from a student helper this week to help prep Chromebooks! We can’t wait for the Cardinals to be back in the nest!
