Texas Avenue Market Days coming soon

By Van Wade

For a great time with so many vendors and being able to see some exciting products, plus contributing to a tremendous benefit, than Bridge City will be the place to be early next month.

Texas Avenue Market Days will be held Saturday July 10 at 1650 Texas Avenue in Bridge City from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will be hosted by TotalCare Your Medical Home and Sweet Botique and desserts.

All proceeds will benefit Shaun Hallman. Hallman is a local Bridge City High School junior who is facing his toughest test so far as he battles Osteosarcoma.

Their will be a link sale, blood drive, vendor booths, free youth physicals and a silent auction.

Event parking will be thru the gate at the Well of Hope Church at the end of the lot.

Vendors will include The Snow Cone Stand, Cara’s Macarons, Do You Charcuterie, Peak Nutrition, Davis Design, Pharmanex, Rocc’ N M Designs, Cute-icle Nails By Juju, Leila’s Sweet Spin, M3k Tee’s, Gammy’s Little Jewels Paparazzi, Thera Space, April’s Tumblers & More, Fresh Prep LLC, Something Special Sweing Co, Cathy’s Crafty Creations, Mary Martha, Punchy Leather Works, This & That Home Décor, Lana Lou’s Botique, Sky’s The Limit, Valerie’s Beach Walk Treasures, Mean Beans Seasoning, 980 Bakery, Redneck Winchimes, Dirty Bee, Glitter Bugs Custom Tumblers & More, Woodworks & Designs With A Twist, Inked & Artsy, Carly Beths Floral, Tie Dyed Pearls, Nancy’s Jellies, National Remember Our Veterans Campaign, Axis Avenue, Made to Prosper & Helping Hands, Jak’d Carts LLC, Goosehead, Thirty-One Gifts, Cos Printing, Sweetes Bakery.