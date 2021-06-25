June 25, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:22 am Friday, June 25, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 24, 2021:

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 8000 block of MLK JR Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Ruby and Butler
  • Cruelty towards a child was reported to the Orange Police Department
  • Assault at the 400 block of 43rd Street
  • Assault at the 1600 block of 14th Street
  • Warrant at the 2600 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 1800 block of Church Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

