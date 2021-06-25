Nichols announces campaign for re-election

Jacksonville, TX – Friday, Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) announced he will seek re-election to represent Senate District 3 in the Texas Senate. Senate District 3 is comprised of 19 counties covering the greater part of East Texas and Montgomery County.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as a representative of East Texas and our values in the Senate,” said Senator Nichols. “It’s my hope that the people of SD-3 will allow me to continue to serve them and their interests in the Legislature.”

Senator Nichols was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2006 and has served as the chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation since 2011. Senator Nichols is also the vice chair of the Business and Commerce Committee and serves on Finance, Criminal Justice, Local Government, and Select Redistricting Committees.

“I have always strived to be a strong voice for rural interests and Senate District 3 during my time in the Senate,” said Senator Nichols. “I am humbly asking Texans in my district to continue to give me that honor.”

Before being elected to the Senate, Nichols served as a TxDOT Commissioner for eight years. He was appointed to the commission by then-Governor Bush and reappointed by Governor Rick Perry. Prior to TxDOT, he served on the Jacksonville City Council and later as the mayor. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Donna, with whom he as three children, Brittney, Josh, and Collynn’rae.