Brownsville Man Sentenced in Heroin and Methamphetamine Smuggling Case

United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Francisco Jesus Ramirez, 26, of Brownsville, Texas, was sentenced today for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 30 kilograms of methamphetamine and five kilograms of heroin. Ramirez pled guilty to the charges in March of 2021.

According to the documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Ramirez was identified following a traffic stop in January of 2020 on I-65 in Mobile County during which 30 kilograms of methamphetamine and five kilograms of heroin were seized from a co-conspirator driving Ramirez’s truck. The drugs were destined for delivery in Atlanta, Georgia, and investigators attempted to make a controlled delivery of the drugs at that destination. Ramirez was in telephone contact with the driver of the load during the trip and participated in the arrangements for the delivery of the drugs. A juvenile male picked up with heroin and was stopped and identified by authorities in Atlanta. No delivery of the methamphetamine could be accomplished following the seizure of the heroin. The truck driver assisted the investigators and Homeland Security agents were able to identify Ramirez as a participant in the scheme.

Chief United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose imposed a 72-month sentence in Ramirez’s case, which would be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. Ramirez was also ordered to pay $100 in mandatory special assessments. No fine was imposed.

The case was investigated by the Saraland Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.