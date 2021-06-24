June 24, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:19 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 23, 2021:

  • Burglary at the 2000 block of 4th Street
  • Warrant service at the 2200 block of Westway Street
  • Warrant at the 100 block of Forest Drive
  • Warrant on Circle P

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

