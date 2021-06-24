Mr. Frank Renaud
1951-2021
Mr. Frank Renaud, 69, passed away on June 13, 2021. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10 – 11am. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Both services will take place at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church ~ 527 S. Houston Ave., Humble, TX 77338. Interment: Perkins Cemetery in Westlake, Louisiana.
You Might Like
Mr. Melvin Edward “Ed” Sangwin
Mr. Melvin Edward “Ed” Sangwin, 99, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on June 23, 2021. Services are pending at... read more