Man, woman arrested for narcotics, other charges
On June 8, 2021, detectives assigned to the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a narcotics investigation which led them to 5859 Tom Hebert Road Lot #101 in Lake Charles. The residence was identified as that of Casey Dean Soldier (W/M, DOB: 09/04/96) and Sidney Harper (W/F, DOB: 10/01/1998).
Upon making contact with Sidney Harper, detectives established probable cause to detain Harper and secured the residence pending a narcotics search warrant. Casey Soldier was not at the residence at that time but a minor child was present.
After obtaining a search warrant and searching the residence, detectives located and seized approximately (53) pounds of high grade Marijuana, (171) pounds of THC candy and/or edibles, (3.91) pounds of THC wax and/or oil, (1) money counter, (17) firearms and a large amount of various caliber ammunition. The street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.00.
Sidney Harper was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS, illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age and money laundering. Sidney Harper’s bond was set at $490,500.00 by the Honorable Judge Tony Fazzio.
An arrest warrant for Casey Soldier was obtained for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS, illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age and money laundering. Casey Soldier’s bond was set at $490,500.00 by the Honorable Judge Tony Fazzio.
Casey Solder was later located and arrested on the outstanding warrants.
The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force is a collaborative effort, comprised of law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies, aimed at ceasing the trafficking of illegal substances in Calcasieu Parish.
Port Neches Doctor Sentenced to Federal Prison for Health Care Fraud Violations
BEAUMONT, Texas – A physician practicing in Beaumont has been sentenced to prison for federal health care fraud violations in the Eastern... read more