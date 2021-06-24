Brownsville man sent to prison for possessing 600 images of Sugar Land minor

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A 23-year-old south Texas man has been ordered to federal prison for possession of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Gene Surf Silva pleaded guilty March 24.

Today, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera sentenced him to 121 months in federal prison. He will also serve 20 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Silva was further ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to five known victims and will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

In September 2018, authorities learned Silva was addicted to child pornography. The investigation revealed he had possibly acted on his impulses and victimized a child.

Law enforcement executed a warrant on his residence and obtained his computer. Forensic analysis revealed 600 images and 11 video files of a minor from Sugar Land in his possession as well as 800 additional images of child pornography.

Silvah has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Homeland Security Investigations’ Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation.