OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Giving back to the community

Sheed Dennis is from Orange, Texas and the father of a 4-year-old son Rashid Dennis Jr. He wanted to do something very positive in his community.

“I am really passionate about children and wanted to get them more involved in the community,” Dennis stated.

Sheed Dennis started getting involved in Matthew 19:26 Sports Camp where kids come and train and play sports.

“I’m doing this because it’s something we started a few years back and I did not want to see a good thing go to waste.” Dennis passionately said while training the kids one morning. “I simply just wanted something to give the kids to do or give their parents at least two hours of free time. I’m doing this camp from my heart, but if any donations are made, nothing comes to me but to the kids.”

The children in the community have gained a positive experience from the camp and Dennis has helped raise donations for this awesome organization.

“I want to keep our youth off the corners and off the streets. All I want to do is REACH ONE, TEACH ONE at the end of the day,” Dennis stated with a sincere heart.

Sheed Dennis The City of Orange is proud of you. We encourage you to continue to do a great job with our youth in the community.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Orange Alumnae/ Executive Board Member NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author for Bring POSITIVITY Back/ Owner & CEO of Livol LLC