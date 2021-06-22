In-person Job Fair open to public

SILSBEE, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is hosting a Hardin County In-Person Job Fair on Monday, June 28. The event is free and open to the public. The job fair will be held at Young Youth Adult Fellowship Alliance (YYAFA) from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, and job seekers do not need to be a Hardin County resident. Individuals should come prepared to interview and bring their résumé. For more information on the job fair, call 1-877-834-JOBS (5627).

Employers who are interested in participating in the Job Fair at no cost should contact the Workforce Solutions Employer Services Team at (409) 839-8045, extension 3265 or 3344 or by emailing business@setworks.org. Businesses interested in participating but are unable to or are too understaffed to attend, should contact a Workforce Solutions Employer Services Representative who will work with businesses to provide options.

The Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Board is a business-led group of volunteers that evaluates and oversees the delivery of all workforce training and employment services in Hardin, Jefferson and Orange Counties. The board’s overall mission is to identify opportunities and create partnerships that effectively link employers and job seekers to improve the economic future of the area. Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas brings together a myriad of programs for easy access for employers and job seekers.