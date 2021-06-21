Orange County, Texas, Flood Maps Become Final

DENTON, Texas – New flood maps become effective Dec. 16, 2021, for Orange County, Texas. Residents are encouraged to examine the maps to determine if they are in a low-to-moderate- or high-risk flood zone. During the next six months, a FEMA compliance specialist will be working with your community on updating each floodplain ordinance and adopting these new flood maps.

By understanding flood risks, individuals can decide which insurance option is best for their situation. Community leaders can use these maps to make informed decisions about building standards and development that will make the community more resilient and lessen the impacts of a flooding event.

Those without flood insurance risk uninsured losses to their home, personal property or business. Flood insurance is available either through private insurers or through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for those in communities who participate in the NFIP. Residents with federally backed mortgages must have flood insurance if their structures are in the Special Flood Hazard Area.

Contact your local floodplain administrator (FPA) to review the new flood maps and learn more about your risk of flooding. A FEMA Map Specialist can help identify your community FPA and answer questions about the maps as well.

For more information about the flood maps:

Purchasing a flood insurance policy now, before the map effective date, may save you money. There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.