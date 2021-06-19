June 19, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 6.9-6.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:43 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from June 9 – June 15, 2021:

Wednesday, June 9

  • Warrant service at the 863 mile marker Interstate 10 West
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 800 block of Lynn Street
  • Warrant service at the 100 block of Orange
  • Warrant service at the 3600 block of South Main

Thursday, June 10

  • Warrant service at the 863 mile marker Interstate 10 West
  • Failure to register as a sex offender at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave
  • Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound at Farm to Market Riad 1135
  • Robbery at the 500 block of Ivy Lane

Saturday, June 12

  • Damaged property at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
  • Assist other agency at the 600 block of Old Hwy 90 west

Monday, June 14

  • Miscellaneous incidents at 400 block of Highland Street
  • Criminal traffic violation at the 400 block of North Main Street
  • Hit and run resulting in injury at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 800 block of North Main Street

Tuesday, June 15

  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at the Freeway and Old Hwy. 90

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

