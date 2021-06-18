Orange Police Beat 6.17.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 17, 2021:
- Weapons offense on Carpenter’s Place
- Damaged property at the 1200 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
