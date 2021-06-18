Mustangs chime in at No. 4 in 4A-D2 poll
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs check in at No. 4 in the preseason Class 4A Division II football poll by Texas Football. As usual, there are a lot of familiar teams in the poll. The Mustangs have faced every team in it in the playoffs, along with State Championship Games.
