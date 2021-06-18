Man in serious condition after shooting

Orange Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one man in serious condition after being shot in the upper chest.

Officers responded at 7:40 p.m. Thursday to Fox Run Apartments, located at 2600 Allie Payne Road in Orange in reference to a shooting.

The officers found a male, 25, had been shot once in the upper chest. The male was conscious and alert, but in serious condition. He was transported to an area hospital by Acadian EMS.

The detectives with the Orange Police Department have identified a person of interest, and are continuing the investigation into this case.