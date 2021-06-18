Body of Zwolle Man Recovered From Toledo Bend Following Boating Incident

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Sabine Parish on June 17.

The body of Richard R. Irwin, 73, of Zwolle, was recovered from Toledo Bend near Aimwell around 9 a.m. on June 18. His body was turned over to the Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Irwin called his wife around 8:30 p.m. on June 17 saying he was experiencing engine troubles in his 20-foot bass boat and he was going to use the trolling motor to get back to the launch. Irwin was found in the water near his boat by a nearby fisherman the next morning. It is unknown at this time how he entered the water.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. His body was recovered without wearing a personal flotation device.