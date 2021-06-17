June 17, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:01 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 15, 2021:

  • Controlled substance at 8th and Adams
  • Warrant service at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Theft at the rear of the 1800 block of Wildwood Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Warrant at the 1800 block of 11th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

