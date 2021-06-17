NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 6.17.21

The National Hurricane Center has started advisories on potential tropical cyclone three. This system is expected to make landfall between Intracoastal City and Morgan City Friday night as a weak tropical storm.

Rain totals and winds will be dependent on where rain bands form. In the bands, rain totals of three inches and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible. Out of the bands, no rain with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal through the weekend.