Dallas nets NCBWA All-American honor

DALLAS – Tennessee pitcher Chad Dallas was named a third-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Dallas is the second Vol to garner postseason All-America honors this season, joining fellow junior Jake Rucker (Collegiate Baseball News). The Orange, Texas native has been UT’s Friday’s night starter all year long and has proven to be one of the nation’s most consistent pitchers.

The junior right hander has posted an impressive 11-1 record over 16 starts this season. Dallas’ 11 wins are the most by a Tennessee pitcher since 2005 and rank tied for sixth in program history for a single season. He has also recorded 118 strikeouts this season, which is eighth on UT’s single-season list.

Dallas is the first Vols’ pitcher to earn All-America honors since Luke Hochevar was a unanimous first-team All-American back in 2005. Dallas earned ABCA Southeast All-Region first-team honors on Wednesday, as well.

The 2021 NCBWA All-America teams feature standouts from 47 different schools and 19 conferences. The complete NCBWA All-America teams can be seen HERE.

Tennessee opens its College World Series run on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPN2.