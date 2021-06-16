Simar steps into Vice President role for WOCCISD School Board

Gina Simar took over as Vice President in a vote during the WOCCISD Board of Trustees meeting on May 24th.

Simar is a lifelong resident of Orange County and a 1981 graduate of West Orange-Stark. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and later graduated with a Master’s degree in Education. Ms. Simar retired from Lamar State College-Orange last year after twenty-eight years of service. While at LSCO, she held many titles, the last one being Dean of Health, Technology, and Workforce.

Simar explains, “I love seeing people learn and grow as individuals. As a retiree, I continue to make a difference by teaching part-time. I also work part-time at Focused Care of Orange as a weekend supervisor. I enjoy the elderly and all the great nurses who work there. I believe that education is tied to the vitality of our community. West Orange Cove CISD is a major part of our community. Investing in the youth will mean a vibrant future for Orange.”

Gina Simar says that giving back to the community has always been important to her, and she is active in several local organizations. These currently include United Way, Greater Orange Area Chamber Ambassador, Lions Club, Krewe Cest Bon, and LSCO adjunct representative on the faculty senate.

After August 2021, Ms. Gina Simar will be known as Mrs. Gina Yeaman! Congratulations on your upcoming nuptials!