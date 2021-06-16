June 16, 2021

  • 93°

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 7 a.m. 6.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:26 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Weather

The National Hurricane Center has a high 90% chance for tropical development on a broad low pressure area in the Bay of Campeche.

This system has moved little so far this week, but is expected to start moving north and become a tropical depression late Thursday or Friday.
For our region, we expect higher rain chances and elevated tides Friday through this weekend. Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal and rain totals will be 1-5 inches.
Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar