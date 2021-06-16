June 17, 2021

  • 79°

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 3 p.m. 6.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Weather

Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal. A coastal flood advisory or warning will likely be needed Friday-Saturday-Sunday.

Rain totals will be 1-5 inches, locally higher if a rain band develops over a certain region. Expect street flooding in heavier rain bands.

Isolated tornado threat.

Winds will gust in the 25-30 mph range Saturday and Sunday.

