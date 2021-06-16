NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 3 p.m. 6.16.21
Weather
Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal. A coastal flood advisory or warning will likely be needed Friday-Saturday-Sunday.
Rain totals will be 1-5 inches, locally higher if a rain band develops over a certain region. Expect street flooding in heavier rain bands.
Isolated tornado threat.
Winds will gust in the 25-30 mph range Saturday and Sunday.
