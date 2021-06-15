Orange Police Beat 6.14.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 14, 2021:
- Assault at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Valero on State Hwy. 62
- Assault on Circle P
- Weapons offense at the 3700 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Today is June 15
Men’s Health Week Recommended men’s health screenings Men need to be proactive in regard to monitoring their overall health. This... read more