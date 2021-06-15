June 15, 2021

  • 91°

Orange Police Beat 6.14.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:38 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 14, 2021:

  • Assault at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Valero on State Hwy. 62
  • Assault on Circle P
  • Weapons offense at the 3700 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar