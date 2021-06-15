NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 7 a.m. 6.15.21

The National Hurricane Center holds the chance for tropical cyclone formation at a high 70% in the Gulf of Mexico. A broad low pressure area in the Bay of Campeche is expected to move north by Thursday, and will likely be a tropical depression by the end of the week.

With this system heading towards our region, we are expecting higher rain chances and elevated tides starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Bill has now formed, well offshore of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It poses no risk to us. The tropical wave way out in the Atlantic has a low 10% chance for development, and poses no immediate threat to us.