United Way, Dow Chemical donate to WO-S Read and Roll Program

Dow Chemical and the United Way of Orange County recently donated $5000 to the WOCCISD Read and Roll Bus Program. Director of the program, Dr. Alicia Sigee, stated, “This will let us continue to provide literacy to our community throughout the summer. We are greatly appreciative of our partnerships with Dow and the United Way.”

The Read and Roll Bus program will run June 15-30 and July 6-23 to bring books and meals to students during the summer months. They will roll into Ridgemont Park on Tuesdays and Navy Park on Thursdays from 11-1 PM. WOCCISD Child Nutrition Services will provide lunch.

Pictured left to right:

Jean Algate, Dow SRO Site Director

Laci Gibbens, Dow and United Way of Orange County Corporate Volunteer Manager

Maureen McAllister, United Way of Orange County President and CEO

Chrissy Babcock, Dow Site Learning Leader

Dr. Nina LeBlanc, WOCCISD Deputy Superintendent

Dr. Alicia Sigee, WOCCISD Director of Student Services

Manuel Vera, WOCCISD Director of Transportation