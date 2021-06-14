Three OC baseballers make THSBCA All-State 4A Team

Three Orange County baseball standouts made the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Baseball Team that was announced Monday.

District 22-4A champion Orangefield placed pitcher Bryce Bergeron and outfielder Kameryn Henderson on the Second Team.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville first baseman Anthony Bandiero made the Third Team.

Also making Second Team All-State was Silsbee catcher Kanon Sundgren.

All four of the players were key cogs in helping their teams reach the playoffs. Congrats to each.

For a look at the complete list, go to the THSBCA website.